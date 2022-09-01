Repair roads damaged during monsoon: Rajasthan CM Askhok Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed officials to repair roads damaged during this monsoon.

In a virtual programme organised for laying foundation and inauguration of various road-related projects in the state, Gehlot pointed out that roads in areas like Jodhpur have been damaged due to heavy rainfall this monsoon and need to be repaired.

Referring to his recent visit to Jodhpur, the chief minister said he found that the roads in the district were damaged and required maintenance work.

''This is the situation in some other areas as well. Chief engineers, additional chief engineers should conduct field visits," he said.

Gehlot said a special campaign will be undertaken from September 5 to October 20 to repair damaged roads in the state.

Strengthening road infrastructure is one of the top priorities of the state government, the chief minister said, adding there is no dearth of money and therefore the department officials and engineers should focus on improving the condition of roads.

Claiming that in his recent visit to Gujarat he found the roads there in poor condition, the chief minister said the road infrastructure has improved in Rajasthan in the last 20 years. Gehlot also asked officers and engineers to prepare an effective plan to reduce road accidents.

''When the government holds a meeting, directions are issued. But you yourself apply your mind on how to bring down road accidents," he said.

''Those holding posts, be it in the government or bureaucracy, should fulfil their responsibility honestly. When it is done, half of the burden is automatically reduced and people get relief," he said.

Gehlot said the monsoon this year has been very good and hence agriculture production is likely to be high as compared to previous years. Public Works Department Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and other senior officers attended the programme while MLAs participated through video conferencing.

