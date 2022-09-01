White tigress gives birth to three cubs at Delhi zoo

A white tigress has given birth to three healthy cubs at the Delhi zoo, officials said on Thursday.

Born on August 24, the cubs will remain in quarantine with their mother, seven-year-old Sita, for a month.

Vijay, a seven-year-old white tiger, is their father.

In December 2020, a white tigress and her three cubs had died due to birth-related complications. The zoo has two pairs of white tigers and four Bengal tigers -- one male and three females -- at present.

Normally, a white tiger has a lifespan of 12 to 14 years in the wild.

