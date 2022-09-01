This toaster-sized instrument produces oxygen from Mars' thin atmosphere

The Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE), a toaster-size, experimental instrument aboard NASA's Perseverance rover, produces breathable oxygen from the Martian carbon-dioxide atmosphere. By inhaling carbon dioxide and exhaling oxygen, the MIT-led instrument reliably does the work of a small tree.

According to a new study, by the end of 2021, MOXIE was able to produce oxygen on seven experimental runs, in a variety of atmospheric conditions, including during the day and night, and through different Martian seasons. In each run, the instrument reached its target of producing six grams of oxygen per hour - about the rate of a modest tree on Earth.

"This is the first demonstration of actually using resources on the surface of another planetary body, and transforming them chemically into something that would be useful for a human mission," says MOXIE deputy principal investigator Jeffrey Hoffman, a professor of the practice in MIT's Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

What's next?

The current version of MOXIE is small and is built to run for short periods, starting up and shutting down with each run. Scientists envision that a scaled-up version of MOXIE could be sent to Mars ahead of a human mission, to continuously produce oxygen at the rate of several hundred trees.

Engineers plan to push MOXIE's capacity, and increase its production, particularly in the Martian spring, when atmospheric density and carbon dioxide levels are high. They will also monitor the system for signs of wear and tear.

If the instrument operates successfully despite repeatedly turning on and off, this, according to the researchers, would suggest that a full-scale system could do so for thousands of hours.

"The next run coming up will be during the highest density of the year, and we just want to make as much oxygen as we can. So we'll set everything as high as we dare, and let it run as long as we can," said Michael Hecht, principal investigator of the MOXIE mission at MIT's Haystack Observatory.