Habitat for Humanity, Wells Fargo deliver homes built for tribal community members

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 17:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Non-profit organization Habitat for Humanity India, engaged in providing affordable housing and sanitation facilities in over 70 countries has implemented a housing project for the Irula communities in the neighboring Tiruvallur district, the company said on Thursday.

Habitat for Humanity in association with Wells Fargo which has funded the project built 43 houses for the tribal community members in the Tiruvallur district.

Between January and June 2022, 21 houses in Pazhaverkadu and 22 houses in Pondavakkam were constructed and handed over to the Irula families living in the region, a press release said.

''Our efforts to uplift the living standards of Irula tribes are driven by a firm belief that healthy homes help families achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance. We are thankful to Wells Fargo for enabling the successful completion of these homes and ensuring them a comfortable life,'' Habitat for Humanity India, Managing Director, Rajan Samuel said.

Wells Fargo India and Philippines, Managing Director, Arindam Banerrji said, ''we partnered with Habitat for Humanity India to identify and support Irula families and we are happy that 43 of them now have a place to call home.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

