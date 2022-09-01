Left Menu

Heavy rain, flash floods likely in sub-Himalayan Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:24 IST
Heavy rain, flash floods likely in sub-Himalayan Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Met department has forecast very heavy rain in sub-Himalayan West Bengal till Sunday under the influence of an active monsoon trough, warning of possible landslides and flash floods.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts, the department said on Thursday.

The weather office also said that the monsoon trough could cause extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts.

It cautioned administration against landslides in hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and flash floods in low-lying areas in the plains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022