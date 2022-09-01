Heavy rain, flash floods likely in sub-Himalayan Bengal

The Met department has forecast very heavy rain in sub-Himalayan West Bengal till Sunday under the influence of an active monsoon trough, warning of possible landslides and flash floods.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts, the department said on Thursday.

The weather office also said that the monsoon trough could cause extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts.

It cautioned administration against landslides in hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and flash floods in low-lying areas in the plains.

