England had its joint hottest summer on record - Met Office provisional data
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England had its joint hottest summer on record, the Met Office national forecaster said, citing provisional data in a series which goes back to 1884.
"In England the warm and dry conditions have been more notable, with the mean temperature the joint warmest ever recorded (17.1°C) equalling that of summer 2018," the Met office said in a statement.
