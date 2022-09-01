England had its joint hottest summer on record - Met Office provisional data

England had its joint hottest summer on record, the Met Office national forecaster said, citing provisional data in a series which goes back to 1884.

"In England the warm and dry conditions have been more notable, with the mean temperature the joint warmest ever recorded (17.1°C) equalling that of summer 2018," the Met office said in a statement.

