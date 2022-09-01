England had its joint hottest summer on record - Met Office provisional data

England had its joint hottest summer on record, the Met Office national forecaster said on Thursday, citing provisional data in a series which goes back to 1884.

In July, a heatwave that pushed through western Europe saw the highest ever recorded temperature in Britain of 40.3 Celsius(104.5 Fahrenheit). Large parts of England have since declared a drought as rainfall remains low. "In England the warm and dry conditions have been more notable, with the mean temperature the joint warmest ever recorded (17.1°C) equalling that of summer 2018," the Met Office said in a statement.

England had its sixth driest summer on record, and driest since 1995, according to Met Office data going back to 1836.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)