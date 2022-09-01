Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:46 IST
Max temp settles at 37.1 deg C in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
It was a warm day in Delhi on Thursday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average, even as the weather office predicted cloudy skies for the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the official marker of the city, settled at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

''There will be cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 38 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively,'' an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 38 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday was nil, the weather office said, adding that the relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 55 per cent.

Delhi recorded just 41.6 mm of rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any major weather system in northwest India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

