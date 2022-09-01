Left Menu

Woman found dead in Gurugram, police suspect rape

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:52 IST
A 50-year-old woman was found dead at a plot in the DLF Phase 3 area here on Thursday morning, with police suspecting rape before murder.

Police said the woman belonged to Odisha and the body was found in a half-naked condition around 9 am near a vegetable market of Nathupur village.

The body has been kept in a mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted on Friday.

According to police, it seems the woman was strangled to death.

A relative of the woman said she had come to her sister's house a few months ago and was mentally disturbed after her sister died.

A FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

