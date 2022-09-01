Left Menu

Heavy rains hit Maharashtra's Nashik district

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 01-09-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 23:31 IST
  • India

Intermittent heavy rains lashed Nashik city and other parts of the district in North Maharashtra on Thursday, but normal life remained largely unaffected.

The rains started around midnight on Wednesday and continued till early Thursday morning. They took a break throughout the day, but heavy showers accompanied by lightning hit the city and the district in the evening again.

The Nashik city received 67.2 mm rainfall between 11.30 pm on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, according to the local weather office.

There was no rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, but from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm, the city received 17.6 mm rainfall, it said.

Due to the rains, dams in the district were filled up to 97 per cent of their capacity (total storage 63,672 mcft), officials said.

There are seven big and 17 medium dams in the district.

