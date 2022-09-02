Left Menu

PM to commission new aircraft carrier today

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-09-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 08:16 IST
PM to commission new aircraft carrier today
India's first indigenous aircraft carrier -- INS Vikrant -- the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history, will be commissioned here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Thursday, will commission the warship, housing state-of-the-art automation features and built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, at the Cochin Shipyard.

The Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past on the occasion.

Modi has described September 2 as a ''landmark day for India's efforts to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector'' as the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned.

A host of dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Governor Arif Mohamad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and top officials of Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) will attend the one-and-a-half hour long commissioning ceremony being organised at the shipyard.

