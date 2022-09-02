Left Menu

UP boat capsize: All 7 bodies retrieved

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 02-09-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 08:30 IST
Five more bodies have been fished out of the Ganga, taking the total death toll in Wednesday's boat capsize to seven.

Seventeen of the 24 people who were returning in the boat from a weekly market on Wednesday evening were rescued, while the bodies of two people were retrieved within hours of the incident in Reotipur police station limits.

Police said the bodies of Sandhya Kumar (6), Anita Paswan (10), Alisa Yadav (5), Khushal Yadav (10) and Satyam (12) were retrieved from the river on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, the divers had fished out the bodies of Nagina Paswan (70) and Vishambhar Gaur.

The Ghazipur district administration has promised financial support to the kin of the deceased from the disaster relief fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

