Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

Russian cosmonauts are finalizing preparations for Friday's spacewalk to continue outfitting the European robotic arm (ERA) on the International Space Station's Nauka laboratory.

Roscosmos Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev will exit the space station's Poisk airlock on Friday at around 9:20 a.m. EDT beginning the spacewalk to configure the robotic arm.

The spacewalkers will complete the tasks left unfinished during the August 17 spacewalk which was cut short after Artemyev's spacesuit showed abnormal battery readings about 2 hours and 17 minutes into the spacewalk. During Friday's spacewalk, Artemyev and Matveev will complete include relocating the ERA's external control panel and testing the arm's ability to grasp payloads.

ERA will be used to move payloads and equipment outside the Russian segment of the station, joining the Canadian-built Canadarm2 robotic arm and the Japanese arm already supporting station maintenance, operations, and research.

Live coverage of Friday's spacewalk will begin at 9 a.m. EDT on NASA Television's Media Channel, the NASA app, and the agency's website.