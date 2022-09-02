Left Menu

More than 60,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai in a day

The BMC has earmarked 73 natural water bodies including stretches of the seashore and set up 152 artificial ponds for immersion this year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 10:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
More than 60,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai on the second day of the ten-day festival which started on August 31, the civic body said on Friday.

Many devotees bid adieu to the lord after one-and-a-half days.

As many as 60,473 idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies as well as in artificial ponds on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

It included 60,122 household Ganesh idols. As many as 24,196 household idols and 172 community Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial ponds (set up to avoid pollution of natural water bodies), said a BMC official.

No untoward incident was reported anywhere during the immersion on Thursday. The BMC has earmarked 73 natural water bodies (including stretches of the seashore) and set up 152 artificial ponds for immersion this year. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been stationed in Lalbaug area in Central Mumbai which draws huge crowds during the Ganesh festival, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

