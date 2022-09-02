Left Menu

Foundation stone laid for Rs 121 crore water supply project in East Garo Hills

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 02-09-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 11:20 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation stone for the construction of an water supply project in Williamnagar in the East Garo Hills district.

The Williamnagar Urban Water Supply Project Phase-I was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 121 crore, officials said.

The scheme, which will benefit over 56,000 people, was sanctioned under AMRUT 2.0 by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and it will cater to the water demand of the town till 2050, they said.

The chief minister thanked the Centre for sanctioning the project, stating that water supply projects worth Rs 2,000 crore are currently being implemented in the state.

Proposals for water supply projects worth Rs 3,000 crore are under the advanced stage of consideration by the Centre, he added.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore was also present at the programme on Thursday.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to take every state forward.

