Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens, soon to be a hurricane in US

Additional strengthening is forecast, the US National Hurricane Centre said.The storm is centred about 925 miles 1,485 kilometres west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph 4 kph.The hurricane centre said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens, soon to be a hurricane in US
Tropical Storm Danielle picked up strength in the and was forecast to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season later on Friday.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm's maximum sustained winds were near 65 mph (100 kph). Additional strengthening is forecast, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

The storm is centred about 925 miles (1,485 kilometres) west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph (4 kph).

The hurricane centre said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had told The Associated Press earlier.

