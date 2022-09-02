Left Menu

Watch the Moon hanging out with Jupiter and more celestial events in September 2022

02-09-2022
Representative image

NASA has shared skywatching tips for the month of September. This month, Mars will be forming a "red triangle" with bright red stars Aldebaran and Betelgeuse while Jupiter and Saturn will be hanging out with the Moon.

Early in the month, Mars will be near Aldebaran, a reddish giant star in the constellation Taurus, and over the course of the month, the Red Planet will move toward reddish Betelgeuse, forming a sort of red triangle in the morning sky.

Then Mars will appear to hit the brakes and halt its eastward motion, to hang out in that triangle for the next month or so, according to NASA.

On the morning of September 11, ahead of sunrise, you'll find the Moon just a couple of finger-widths from Jupiter in the sky. Jupiter's at opposition this month, making it visible all night under clear skies. Grab a pair of binoculars to watch the giant planet and its four large moons as little starlike points of light next to it.

This month, you'll also see Saturn together with Jupiter in the evening sky. On the night of September 9, you will see the nearly full Moon escorted across the sky by Jupiter and Saturn. You'll see the trio rising in the southeast in the first couple of hours after dark, and gliding westward together over the course of the night.

Next up, September 23rd brings the September equinox, which marks the start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere, and the start of spring in the Southern Hemisphere.

