Delhi govt launches drive to check milk products for adulteration ahead of festivals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 12:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the festival season, the Delhi government's food safety department has started taking samples of 'khoya', used in preparing sweets, to check for adulteration, and issuing show cause notices to vendors.

Under officer AK Singh, eight teams have started sampling khoya (a milk product) at its auction sites in Mori Gate and Fatehpuri, the food safety department said in a statement.

The teams visited the two khoya auction sites on Thursday, collected 22 samples and served three show cause notices to the vendors at Mori Gate for not having FSSAI registration, it said.

The khoya samples were sent to the food laboratory for analysis under provision of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rules and Regulations.

Appropriate action will be taken against the vendors if required, added the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

