PM arrives in Mangaluru to inaugurate, lay foundation for slew of projects

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-09-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 13:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived here on Friday to inaugurate and lay the foundation for mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth around Rs 3,800 crore, and address a mega event.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among those who received the Prime Minister in the coastal city.

He is slated to fly to New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur by a chopper.

After inaugurating or laying foundations to various projects there, he will arrive at the Goldfinch city grounds here to attend a public meeting.

The projects that PM Modi will inaugurate or lay foundations include inauguration of the project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo undertaken by the NMPA, laying the foundation stone of five projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore undertaken by the port.

He will also inaugurate two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) -- BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant -- worth Rs 1,830 crore and Rs 680 crore, respectively.

