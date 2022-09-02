Left Menu

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 14:20 IST
Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Friday afternoon bringing relief to the city residents who have been reeling under a deficit monsoon.

The city saw rains in several areas including ITO, Shahdara, and India Gate.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of (India Gate, Akshardham, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar), Jind (Haryana), Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Shikarpur, in next two hours," the IMD's RWFC tweeted at 1.35 pm.

The national capital saw a warm and humid morning on Friday.

The minimum temperature settled one notch above normal at 27.1 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity during the day was recorded at 78 per cent.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average, and the minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded just 41.6 mm of rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any major weather system in northwest India.

Weather experts attribute the lack of rainfall this month to the development of three low-pressure areas over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which pulled the monsoon trough over central India and prevented it from moving to the north for a long period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

