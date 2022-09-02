Left Menu

Item at London Heathrow airport Terminal 2 deemed not suspicious after evacuation

London police said on Friday an unattended bag in Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2, which prompted an evacuation, was deemed not to be suspicious, adding the incident had been stood down. "We were called at 10:47 hrs (0947 GMT) to reports of an unattended bag at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:07 IST
Item at London Heathrow airport Terminal 2 deemed not suspicious after evacuation
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London police said on Friday an unattended bag in Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2, which prompted an evacuation, was deemed not to be suspicious, adding the incident had been stood down.

"We were called at 10:47 hrs (0947 GMT) to reports of an unattended bag at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport. The area was evacuated as a precaution," local police said on Twitter. "The item was deemed not to be suspicious and the incident has been stood down."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022