Left Menu

Himanta reviews preparedness for India-S Africa match

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:15 IST
Himanta reviews preparedness for India-S Africa match
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reviewed the preparations for the India-South Africa T20 match to be held here next month, and asked officials to ensure adequate arrangements.

The match will be held at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on October 2.

Sarma met officials of the district administration of Kamrup Metropolitan and other related departments, besides office-bearers of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

''Reviewed preparations for India-South Africa T20 match in Guwahati on Oct 2 with Assam Cricket Association, PWD, Sports Dept, Fire & Emergency Services and Power Dept officials,'' the chief minister tweeted.

Special traffic arrangements will be made to avoid congestion as the match will coincide with Durga Puja, he said.

''Measures will be taken to ensure movement of players and spectators is not disrupted due to ongoing construction works,'' he added.

The district administration and the police have also been asked to ensure adequate lighting on the road leading to the hotel where the cricketers will stay and the stadium, Sarma said.

The state had hosted the last international match in January 2020 -- a T20 between India and Sri Lanka, though it was abandoned due to rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022