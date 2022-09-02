Himanta reviews preparedness for India-S Africa match

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reviewed the preparations for the India-South Africa T20 match to be held here next month, and asked officials to ensure adequate arrangements.

The match will be held at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on October 2.

Sarma met officials of the district administration of Kamrup Metropolitan and other related departments, besides office-bearers of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

''Reviewed preparations for India-South Africa T20 match in Guwahati on Oct 2 with Assam Cricket Association, PWD, Sports Dept, Fire & Emergency Services and Power Dept officials,'' the chief minister tweeted.

Special traffic arrangements will be made to avoid congestion as the match will coincide with Durga Puja, he said.

''Measures will be taken to ensure movement of players and spectators is not disrupted due to ongoing construction works,'' he added.

The district administration and the police have also been asked to ensure adequate lighting on the road leading to the hotel where the cricketers will stay and the stadium, Sarma said.

The state had hosted the last international match in January 2020 -- a T20 between India and Sri Lanka, though it was abandoned due to rains.

