Rajasthan: Enraged over sale of goat, Class 12 student kills mother

PTI | Kota | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Enraged over the sale of a goat, a Class 12 student thrashed his mother to death in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district and hid the body in a tin box, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Semliya village in the Sunel police station area of Jhalawar on Thursday evening.

The dead woman was identified as Nodayanbai Meghwal (40), wife of Balaram. SHO Dinesh Kumar Sharma said the boy attacked his 40-year-old mother with a sharp object, causing deep injuries on the head and body.

The boy later covered the body in a blanket and hid it in a tin box in his house, he added.

When the boy's father reached home from work in the evening, he asked about his wife, following which the boy replied that she has gone to the fields.

The SHO said the houses in neighbourhood of the victim were searched and when the boy's father asked him strictly, he admitted to have thrashed her to death.

Police recovered the body from the tin box and shifted it to a mortuary at a local hospital, where it was handed over to family members following a post-mortem, the SHO said. The boy has been detained, he said, adding that the boy's age is yet to be confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

