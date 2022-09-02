Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers have produced the first full 3-D architecture of a binary-star system that includes a Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of the stars. This discovery, using the National Science Foundation's Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA), can provide valuable new insights on the process of planet formation, the astronomers said.

"Since most stars are in binary or multiple systems, being able to understand systems such as this one will help us understand planet formation in general," said Salvador Curiel, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The two stars, together called GJ 896AB, are about 20 light-years from Earth and are red dwarf stars, the most common type in our Milky Way galaxy. The larger one, around which the planet orbits, has about 44 percent of the mass of our Sun, while the smaller is about 17 percent as massive as the Sun.

To study this binary star system, astronomers combined data from optical observations of the system made between 1941 and 2017 with data from VLBA observations between 2006 and 2011. Thereafter, they made new VLBA observations in 2020.

By precisely tracing a small wobble in the larger star's motion, the astronomers discovered the planet. The wobble is caused by the planet's gravitational effect on the star. The planet has about twice the mass of Jupiter and orbits the star every 284 days. Its distance from the star is slightly less than the distance Venus has from the Sun.

The technique that produced this discovery is called astrometry and only three extrasolar planets have been discovered so far through this astrometric technique.

"Additional detailed studies of this and similar systems can help us gain important insights into how planets are formed in binary systems. There are alternate theories for the formation mechanism, and more data can possibly indicate which is most likely," said Joel Sanchez-Bermudez, of UNAM.

The findings are published in the Astronomical Journal.