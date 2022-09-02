Left Menu

Revamped Central Vista Avenue may open for public next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate on Thursday, officials said.Considered to be the most popular public space in the city, the redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens.This is the first project that has been completed under the Modi governments ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.The work is over.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:56 IST
Revamped Central Vista Avenue may open for public next week
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate on Thursday, officials said.

Considered to be the most popular public space in the city, the redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens.

This is the first project that has been completed under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

''The work is over. The prime minister is likely to inaugurate the revamped avenue on September 8,'' an official said.

According to an official document, there are more than 900 light poles, including those in the gardens and along the Rajpath between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate, a move aimed at making the Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round the clock.

Eight amenity blocks have been built while four pedestrian underpasses have been constructed in the entire stretch that has 422 red granite benches.

Along the Rajpath, new red granite walkways spreading 1,10,457 square metre have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.

As many as 987 concrete bollards have been installed on the Rajpath. A total of 1,490 modern-look manholes have replaced the earlier ones.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022