Extinction Rebellion activists protest inside UK House of Commons chamber

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion environmental group staged a protest inside Britain's parliament on Friday, while it was not in session, gluing themselves around the speaker's chair before being removed.

The group posted a photo on Twitter showing five people inside the House of Commons debating chamber holding banners reading "Let the people decide" and "Citizens' Assembly now". Parliament is not currently sitting. Certain areas of the parliamentary estate are often open to the public, although access to the debating chamber is usually restricted to guided tours.

"We are in crisis and what goes on in this room every single day makes a joke out of all of us, we cannot afford to go on like this. We need a new way of making decisions where more voices are heard," one of the protesters inside parliament said in a video. The protesters were subsequently removed, the House of Commons said.

Other members of the group also hung a banner from scaffolding on the estate and protesters padlocked themselves to gates outside parliament. The incident is likely to raise security concerns around how visitors to the estate, who are routinely screened by guards upon entry, were able to access the room in which the prime minister and elected legislature regularly speak.

The action was the latest by Extinction Rebellion, a group that has previously caused days of traffic chaos in central London in protests demanding more urgent action to counter climate change. The group said 50 people were involved in Friday's stunt, which kicked off the first phase of their September plans.

They said three of the protesters had been booked on an official tour of the building.

