Boy drowns in lake meant for Ganpati idol immersions in Thane's Rabodi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 22:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 7-year-old boy from Rabodi in Thane drowned on Friday night in an artificial lake made for Ganpati idol immersions, an official said.

Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell, said the incident took place at Ambe-Gosale Lake when the deceased, identified as Jaihad Azhar Shaikh, went for a swim at 8pm.

The body has been fished out and the Rabodi police are probing the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

