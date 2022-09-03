Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2022 04:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 04:25 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck New Britain Region in Papua New Guinea, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.
The quake was at a depth of 134 km (83.26 miles), EMSC added.
