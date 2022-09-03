Left Menu

Develop UP State Capital Region on lines of Delhi-NCR: CM Adityanath to officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 08:50 IST
Develop UP State Capital Region on lines of Delhi-NCR: CM Adityanath to officials
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to form 'Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region' along the lines of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) keeping future requirements in mind.

Adityanath on Friday held a review meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department, Housing Development Council, and all urban development authorities through video conference at his official residence on Friday, an official statement said.

Due to continuous-coordinated efforts, the state capital Lucknow is today being equipped with state-of-the-art urban facilities,'' the chief minister said during the meeting.

People from different cities want to come here and make it their permanent residence, he said.

The pressure of population is increasing in the neighbouring districts as well and there are complaints of unplanned development at times. Keeping in view the needs of the future, Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region should be formed on the lines of National Capital Region (NCR), he said.

Adityanath asked officials to prepare a proposal in this regard and Lucknow and its surrounding districts like Unnao, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat could be included in the SCR.

After deliberating on all aspects, a detailed action plan should be submitted as soon as possible, the chief minister said.

While deciding on the development projects, the situation arising in the next 50 years should be taken into consideration while authorities will have to consider doing their own financial management for their projects, he said.

Yogi said the policy of zero tolerance against land mafia will continue and directed that strictest action on every complaint of illegal possession of land, be it government or private, should be taken.

Forceful possession of poor people's land by anyone will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh, he asserted.

He also called for working expeditiously on the action plan to develop Ayodhya as a solar city as it will give a unique identity to the city on the global stage.

The world will get a great message of energy conservation from Ayodhya, Adityanath added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022