Tropical storm Earl to pass north of Leeward Islands, U.S. NHC says
Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 14:32 IST
Tropical storm Earl in the Atlantic is continuing west-northwestward and should pass north of the Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.
The storm is expected to produce rainfall across the Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico this weekend, the NHC added.
