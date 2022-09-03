Left Menu

(Updated) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-09-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 17:48 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAKennedy)

NASA is all set to launch its uncrewed Artemis I mission around the Moon. Today's launch is the second attempt after the August 29 launch attempt was scrubbed due to an engine issue.

Artemis I is the first in an increasingly complex series of missions. The uncrewed flight test will test the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft as an integrated system as the spacecraft journeys about 40,000 miles beyond the Moon over the course of about six weeks.

On Saturday, September 3, engineers officially began loading propellants into the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The launch controllers temporarily halted the flow of liquid hydrogen to the core stage after a hydrogen leak was detected in the cavity between the ground and flight side plates of the quick disconnect.

Engineers have now resumed the flow of liquid hydrogen after warming up a quick disconnect in the engine section where the leak was detected.

Update 1

A liquid hydrogen leak has occurred for the third time in a cavity between the ground and flight side plates of a quick disconnect in the engine section. Engineers are troubleshooting the quick disconnect.

Update 2

Teams have resumed the flow of liquid hydrogen to the core stage after warming up the area of the leak.

Update 3

The liquid hydrogen leak has occurred again.

