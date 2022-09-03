Will object to Supertech move to build houses on site of twin towers: Emerald Court residents' body

Residents of Emerald Court housing society here on Saturday said they would object to any attempt by builder Supertech Group to construct another housing tower at the spot where the illegal twin towers existed and would move court once again, if needed.

Their response came after the real estate group, which incurred an estimated loss of about Rs 500 crore from the demolition of its twin towers, said it wanted to develop a new housing project at the same place and would seek refund of land cost and other expenses if the local authorities did not approve the plan.

The nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- were demolished on August 28 in compliance with a landmark Supreme Court order that found their construction within Emerald Court premises in violation of norms.

''Of course we are going to object to any such attempt by the builder. We will move court also, if needed,” Uday Bhan Singh Teotia, the president of Emerald Court's residents' association, told PTI.

''The twin towers had come up illegally in an area within our society premises which was earmarked for a green space. No doubt, now we are going to have a park over there. There are also some suggestions from several residents for constructing a temple there but for that we are going to hold a meeting of all residents of the society in some days and a decision will be taken accordingly,” Teotia, 82, one of the earliest petitioners in the landmark case, said.

Rajesh Rana, 62, a former president of the residents' group, said it was an irresponsible statement to make on the part of the builder and appears to be challenging the apex court's verdict.

''The Supreme Court declared those buildings as illegal and now you say you are going to make another housing complex. Just imagine how the Supreme Could will take it! The learned judges...have given a verdict, a historic verdict, first time in the country. If you want to challenge it in media, I think it is not fair on his (builder's) part. It's a very serious matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rana, who lives in Aster 2 tower -- which was just nine metres away from the now-demolished Apex building of the twin towers, said it felt good for residents to finally have a view and ventilation.

''It now feels like heaven,'' he said.

Earlier, Supertech's chairman R K Arora said once the debris was cleared from the twin towers site, his company would submit a proposal before the Noida Authority to develop a housing project and also take consent of RWA of Emerald Court, if needed.

''We were allotted 14 acres of land by the Noida Authority in Noida Sector 93 A for the development of the group housing project. Out of the total land parcel, the twin towers were built on 2 acres land,” he said.

''Now the twin towers have been demolished, we will submit a plan to develop a group housing project on the 2-acre land which is owned by the company,'' he told PTI.

