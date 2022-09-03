Labourer killed in wall collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 19:49 IST
A 25-year-old labourer died on Saturday when a wall collapsed on him in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, they said.
According to police, the incident took place at a construction site.
