Man drowns while taking bath in pond in HP's Sirmaur

A 45-year-old man drowned accidentally while taking bath in a pond in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Saturday, the State Disaster Management Department said.

A resident of Amarpur Mohallah in Nahan, Subash Chand drowned in a pond near Kali Sthan temple in Nahan on Saturday afternoon, it said.

His body has been recovered with the help of army and the local administration, the department added.

PTI DJI RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)