Man drowns while taking bath in pond in HP's Sirmaur
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 20:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A 45-year-old man drowned accidentally while taking bath in a pond in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Saturday, the State Disaster Management Department said.
A resident of Amarpur Mohallah in Nahan, Subash Chand drowned in a pond near Kali Sthan temple in Nahan on Saturday afternoon, it said.
His body has been recovered with the help of army and the local administration, the department added.
PTI DJI RDT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Steelbird lines up Rs 25 crore for new helmet manufacturing plant in Himachal
Two killed in house collapse due to heavy rainfall in Himachal's Kangra
Schools to remain shut due to incessant rain in HImachal Pradesh's Mandi
Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur expresses concern over heavy loss due to torrential rains
Schools closed in Himachal's Kullu following incessant rains