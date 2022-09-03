Left Menu

Heavy to very heavy rain forecast in parts of sub-Himalayan Bengal

The met department on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal for the next 24 hours. Several parts of south Bengal will experience light to moderate showers typical of the monsoon season, a met office spokesperson said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 22:17 IST
Heavy to very heavy rain forecast in parts of sub-Himalayan Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The met department on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal for the next 24 hours. A met department statement said here that heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from seven to 20 centimetre is very likely to occur at one or two places over Alipurduar district.

Heavy rainfall of seven cm to 11 cm is also likely at one or two places of Darjeeling, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts of the north Bengal region, it said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will also take place in some parts the neighbouring state of Sikkim in the next 24 hours, the statement said.

The monsoon trough line is now lying centred on north Bengal which will cause heavy rainfall. Several parts of south Bengal will experience light to moderate showers typical of the monsoon season, a met office spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022