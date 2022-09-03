Labourer killed in wall collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad

A 25-year-old labourer died and two others were injured on Saturday when a wall collapsed on them in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, police said.

According to police, the incident took place at a construction site at Block D in Mustafabad around 5 pm. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, they said.

Farman (22), a resident of Nehru Vihar, and Jane Aalam (42), of Bhagirathi Vihar, were injured. They have been admitted to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, the police said.

