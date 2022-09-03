Left Menu

Labourer killed in wall collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad

A 25-year-old labourer died and two others were injured on Saturday when a wall collapsed on them in northeast Delhis Mustafabad area, police said.According to police, the incident took place at a construction site at Block D in Mustafabad around 5 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 22:22 IST
According to police, the incident took place at a construction site at Block D in Mustafabad around 5 pm. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, they said.

Farman (22), a resident of Nehru Vihar, and Jane Aalam (42), of Bhagirathi Vihar, were injured. They have been admitted to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

