Labourer killed in wall collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 22:22 IST
A 25-year-old labourer died and two others were injured on Saturday when a wall collapsed on them in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, police said.
According to police, the incident took place at a construction site at Block D in Mustafabad around 5 pm. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, they said.
Farman (22), a resident of Nehru Vihar, and Jane Aalam (42), of Bhagirathi Vihar, were injured. They have been admitted to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, the police said.
