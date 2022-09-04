Left Menu

Eastern Australia areas hit by March storms under severe weather warnings

In March at least 13 people were killed and tens of thousands evacuated due to extreme weather in Queensland and New South Wales, which submerged town centres, washed away homes and cut power. The Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds for parts southeast Queensland, saying damaging gusts with peaks around 100 km (60 miles) per hour were possible through the day.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-09-2022 08:14 IST
  • Australia

In March at least 13 people were killed and tens of thousands evacuated due to extreme weather in Queensland and New South Wales, which submerged town centres, washed away homes and cut power.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds for parts southeast Queensland, saying damaging gusts with peaks around 100 km (60 miles) per hour were possible through the day. "Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees. Beware of fallen trees and power lines," the agency said http://www.bom.gov.au/products/IDQ21037.shtml. Four flood warnings were in place in the state.

In neighbouring New South Wales to the south, eight flood warnings were in place, and a severe weather warning for damaging surf covered the state's northern rivers and mid-north coast, areas severely hit by the March weather crisis. Causing the wild weather was a low pressure system off the state's northern coast, the weather forecaster said.

During the March crisis, military helicopters airlifted stranded people from rooftops, while motorists and animals were rescued from bridges after rising waters submerged surrounding lands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

