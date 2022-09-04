Left Menu

Heavy rains in Jammu cause landslides, block Jammu-Kashmir highway

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-09-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 10:47 IST
Heavy rains in Jammu cause landslides, block Jammu-Kashmir highway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several landslides on Sunday blocked the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district as heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu province overnight, officials said.

Landslides and shooting of stones from hillocks overlooking the strategic highway at Cafeteria and Mehad forced the suspension of vehicular traffic, the officials said.

The fresh landslides were triggered by the heavy rains overnight, they said.

The officials said efforts were on to ensure early restoration of the highway – the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Jammu city and other parts of the district received heavy rains overnight, rendering many roads waterlogged and commuters incapacitated.

Jammu city recorded 95.7 mm, Udhampur 92.6 mm, and Kathua 42.0 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am Sunday, the officials said. Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, witnessed 14 mm of rainfall.

The weather office has forecast more rainfall at many places across the Union Territory in the next 48 hours with possibility of heavy showers at a few places in the Jammu region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022