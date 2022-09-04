Left Menu

Mumbai: 166 Ganesh idols immersed on Day 5 of Ganpati festival

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 14:33 IST
Mumbai: 166 Ganesh idols immersed on Day 5 of Ganpati festival
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
At least 166 Ganesh idols were immersed at beaches and artificial ponds across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Sunday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. As many as 160 household Ganesh idols and six Hartalika idols were immersed till afternoon, he said.

Of these, 45 household idols and five Hartalika idols were immersed in the artificial ponds built for the purpose in different parts of the city, the official said.

No untoward incidents have been reported so far during the immersion processions, he said, adding that the city police have beefed up security to deal with any eventualities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

