Lightning strike kills tribal woman in Thane

A 55-year-old tribal woman was killed after lightning struck a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Anibai Mundola, from Zapwadi in Khinavali area of Shahapur taluka, had taken her buffalo for grazing to a farm on Saturday evening when lightning struck them amid heavy rains. The woman died on the spot and the cattle also perished, an official from Khinavali police station said.

The woman's charred body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and the police registered a case of accidental death, he said.

