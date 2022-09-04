Left Menu

Maha: CIDCO relaxes eligibility condition for journalists seeking flats in housing schemes

The Central Industrial Development Corporation CIDCO has relaxed the condition for eligibility certificate obtained from the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations DGIPR for journalists seeking apartments in its housing schemes, an official said on Sunday.The development authority itself will decide the eligibility of journalists, he said.The CIDCO has always honoured and supported activities related to journalism.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:21 IST
Maha: CIDCO relaxes eligibility condition for journalists seeking flats in housing schemes
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CIDCO_Ltd)
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has relaxed the condition for eligibility certificate obtained from the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) for journalists seeking apartments in its housing schemes, an official said on Sunday.

The development authority itself will decide the eligibility of journalists, he said.

''The CIDCO has always honoured and supported activities related to journalism. This time also, under the guidance of the Maharashtra government, the CIDCO has relaxed the condition of eligibility, so that journalists can get an apartment under its housing scheme more easily,'' managing director and vice chairman of CIDCO Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said.

Previously, while applying for apartments, journalists were required to obtain an eligibility certificate from the DGIPR. But as the process was time-consuming, the issuance of allotment letter for apartments to journalists who were unable to submit the eligibility certificate was delayed.

Henceforth, the CIDCO itself will decide the eligibility of journalist applicants who are successful during the lottery draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022