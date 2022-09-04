Left Menu

Mumbai: More than 3,900 Ganesh idols immersed on fifth day of Ganpati festival

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 19:31 IST
More than 3,900 Ganesh idols were immersed at beaches and artificial ponds across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Sunday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As many as 3,853 household idols, 15 Hartalika and 66 sarvajanik (community) idols were immersed till 6 pm, the official said. At least 1,290 household, 13 Hartalika and 66 sarvajanik idols were immersed in the artificial ponds built for the purpose in the different parts of the city, he said.

No untoward incidents were reported during the immersion procession so far, the official said.

The city police have tightened the security at immersion points and beaches in Juhu, Girgaum etc, to prevent eventualities, he added.

