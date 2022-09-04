Mumbai: More than 3,900 Ganesh idols immersed on fifth day of Ganpati festival
- Country:
- India
More than 3,900 Ganesh idols were immersed at beaches and artificial ponds across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Sunday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
As many as 3,853 household idols, 15 Hartalika and 66 sarvajanik (community) idols were immersed till 6 pm, the official said. At least 1,290 household, 13 Hartalika and 66 sarvajanik idols were immersed in the artificial ponds built for the purpose in the different parts of the city, he said.
No untoward incidents were reported during the immersion procession so far, the official said.
The city police have tightened the security at immersion points and beaches in Juhu, Girgaum etc, to prevent eventualities, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Girgaum
- Mumbai
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
- Ganesh
- Juhu
ALSO READ
Maha: 153 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane city
Mumbai Police probing "26/11 style" attack threat it received from Pakistan phone number
Mumbai traffic police get WhatsApp messages threatening '26/11-type' attack, probe launched
Mumbai police get threat messages warning '26/11-like' attack and plan to 'blow up' city
Cocaine worth Rs 5 crore seized from woman passenger at Mumbai airport