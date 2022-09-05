Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings

Canadian police said on Sunday 10 people are dead from stabbings in 13 locations in two communities in the province of Saskatchewan and police are looking for two suspects. Fifteen people have been sent to hospitals after stabbings in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said. Early indications suggested the victims may have been attacked at random, but police have not provided a possible motive.

The search for suspects was waged as fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labour Day game between the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Regina Police Service said in a news release that with the help of Mounties, it was working on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had ''deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.? The alert first issued by Melfort, Saskatchewan RCMP about 7 am was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large.

Damien Sanderson was described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites.

“A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties,” authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.

Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and another from Regina.

Oddan said two carried patients from the scene to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.

Oddan said due to privacy laws, he could not disclose information about their ages, genders or conditions.

