Left Menu

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Southern East Pacific Rise - EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 06:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 06:17 IST
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Southern East Pacific Rise - EMSC

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Southern East Pacific Rise region on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said.

Also Read: Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea - EMSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • EMSC

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022