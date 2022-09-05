Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Southern East Pacific Rise - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 06:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 06:17 IST
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Southern East Pacific Rise region on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said.
