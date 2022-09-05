Left Menu

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Western Sichuan, China - EMSC

Reuters | Sichuan | Updated: 05-09-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 10:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Western Sichuan in China on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. It had earlier assessed it was 6.5.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles) EMSC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

