Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Western Sichuan, China - EMSC
Reuters | Sichuan | Updated: 05-09-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 10:37 IST
- Country:
- China
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Western Sichuan in China on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. It had earlier assessed it was 6.5.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles) EMSC said.
