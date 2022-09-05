Sun's activity ramps up; 32 coronal mass ejections and two new active regions observed last week

The Sun is getting more active as it moves towards the next solar maximum - the peak of the Sun's natural 11-year cycle. According to NASA, there were 24 solar flares, 32 coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and two new active regions on Sun.

However, there were no geomagnetic storms - a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth. Geomagnetic storms are caused by coronal mass ejections.

This week, there were 32 coronal mass ejections, 24 solar flares, and two new active regions on the Sun – but as of Sept. 2, 2022, no geomagnetic storms.Find near real-time imagery of the Sun from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory here: https://t.co/aerLa3DijT pic.twitter.com/MW1G7lUGvy — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) September 4, 2022

Active regions

Active regions on the Sun are areas of intense and complex magnetic activity that can sometimes give rise to solar eruptions such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

Solar flares

Solar flares, the most powerful explosions in the solar system, are intense bursts of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. They are classified as A, B, C, M and X-class, according to their strength, with A being the smallest one and X the largest.

Coronal mass ejections

Coronal mass ejections or CMEs are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun's corona. CMEs eject billions of tons of coronal material into space travelling millions of miles an hour. They expand in size as they propagate away from the Sun and can collide with planetary magnetic fields.

NASA previously warned that solar events like flares and coronal mass ejections will continue to increase as we near solar maximum, impacting lives and technology on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space. The next solar maximum is predicted for July 2025. During solar maximum, Sun's magnetic poles reverse, producing more sunspots and energy and causing solar eruptions of particles.