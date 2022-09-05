Left Menu

31,365 idols immersed in Mumbai on 5th day of Ganesh festival

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 11:56 IST
31,365 idols immersed in Mumbai on 5th day of Ganesh festival
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 31,365 Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea and artificial ponds in Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival, a civic official said on Monday.

There was so far no report of any untoward incident following the fifth day celebration of the festival on Sunday, the official said.

Till 6 am on Monday, 30,446 household idols, 27 Hartalika and 892 sarvajanik (public) idols were immersed, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At least 12,030 household idols, 16 Hartalika and 377 public mandal idols were immersed in the artificial ponds built at different places in the city. The other idols were immersed in the sea at various beaches here, he said.

Tight police security was deployed at the immersion points and beaches at Juhu and Girgaon, he said.

The Mumbai police have also beefed up the security outside the Lalbaughcha Raja and other pandals.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022