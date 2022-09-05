31,365 idols immersed in Mumbai on 5th day of Ganesh festival

A total of 31,365 Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea and artificial ponds in Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival, a civic official said on Monday.

There was so far no report of any untoward incident following the fifth day celebration of the festival on Sunday, the official said.

Till 6 am on Monday, 30,446 household idols, 27 Hartalika and 892 sarvajanik (public) idols were immersed, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At least 12,030 household idols, 16 Hartalika and 377 public mandal idols were immersed in the artificial ponds built at different places in the city. The other idols were immersed in the sea at various beaches here, he said.

Tight police security was deployed at the immersion points and beaches at Juhu and Girgaon, he said.

The Mumbai police have also beefed up the security outside the Lalbaughcha Raja and other pandals.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)