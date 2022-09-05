Left Menu

6.8-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan province

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan province on Monday, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 12:25 pm local time, was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16 km, China Earthquake Networks Centre was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Details are awaited.

Sichuan province located adjacent to Tibet is prone to quakes.

The Tibetan plateau is known to be prone to heavy earthquakes as it sits right over the place where the tectonic Eurasian and Indian plates meet, often colliding with huge force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

