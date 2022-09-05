Left Menu

Ukraine says 4 civilians killed, 7 wounded by Russian shells

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:28 IST
Ukraine says 4 civilians killed, 7 wounded by Russian shells
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least four civilians were killed and seven others were wounded by Russian shelling in the past 24 hours across several regions of Ukraine, Ukraine's presidential office said Monday.

Most of the casualties were in the eastern Donetsk region, where three people were killed and four were wounded. A large chunk of Donetsk is held by Russia-allied separatists.

In the Kharkiv region, further north, three people were wounded when a rocket hit a residential building, the president's office said.

Russian shells struck more than a dozen residential buildings along with a school, cafes and stores as the war stretched into its seventh month.

At the same time, a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces "is making verifiable progress in the south and the east" of the country, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said.

"The pace of the counteroffensive will likely change dramatically from day to day as Ukrainian forces work to starve the Russians of necessary supplies, disrupt their command and control, and weaken their morale even as counteroffensive ground assaults continue," the institute said late Sunday.

It predicted that Russian forces will launch "fierce artillery and air attacks" against the advancing Ukrainian troops and on any areas they liberate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

