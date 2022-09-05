Left Menu

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region - EMSC

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:52 IST
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region - EMSC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Iran Islamic Rep

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. Iranian state TV said rescue teams had been sent to the area but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

